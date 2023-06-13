Browns new fan-designed logo full of hidden meaning
By Randy Gurzi
In search of a new "Dawg logo," the Cleveland Browns opened things up to their fans. They took submissions and then allowed players and fans to vote on which logo they liked best.
On Monday, the winner was announced as Brownie the Elf went on the Pat McAfee Show and unveiled the winner — what was a logo submitted by designer Houston Mark.
The design, which is a bullmastiff was likely picked for its aesthetics. But the best part is the meaning behind some of the small details.
On the logo, the state of Ohio can be seen in the ear on the left side. Other local meaning is found with the guitar pick — paying homage to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — and the Guardian Bridge can be seen around the dog's mouth.
As for team-related easter eggs, there's an original "Dawg Pound" helmet above one eye, a tribute to the "Dawg Pound" end zone as well as eigth spikes to represent the number of titles won by the Browns. There's even a helmet stripe in the middle and for good measure, the nose is shaped like a football.
Cleveland has a proud history and while some might not be thrilled with the new logo — most likely those who just fear any change — there are countless fans that will appreciate all the work that went into this design.
The only question now is whether or not they're going to put this on an alternate helmet one day. If so, that could really get some people fired up.