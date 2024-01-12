Browns news: Cleveland dealt another big injury ahead of playoffs
Denzel Ward injured his knee but should be able to play, however, the Cleveland Browns will be without another member of their secondary
By Randy Gurzi
We're approaching the Cleveland Browns first preseason game since 2021, which was when they knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers in Round 1 followed by a narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round. This year, they will be the first game we see in the playoffs as they go up against the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon.
Cleveland has been dealing with injuries all year and that hasn't stopped for them as they gear up for the elimination game. On Thursday, they suffered another injury with Denzel Ward tweaking his knee in practice. His status isn't known yet, although head coach Kevin Stefanski thinks he will be able to go.
That's not the case for Grant Delpit. The breakout star was recently activated from the IR but was ruled out for Saturday. Cleveland hoped to get their starting safety back but the good news is that Ronnie Hickman has been playing well in his absence. The stories on their injuries and more can be found in today's news round-up.
Cleveland Browns news
Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward injures knee in practice — Jake Trotter, ESPN
"Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward suffered a knee injury in Thursday's practice, putting his status in question for Saturday's playoff game against the Houston Texans. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that Ward was limited in the practice but offered no other details. The team officially listed Ward as questionable."
Ward is an elite defensive back but the injuries have been a concern. He's missed time in each season that he's been in the league with 15 games in 2021 being the most he's played. Outside of that, he's usually been out for roughly three-to-four games per season.
Browns rule 3 out for Sunday, big new injury concern during last playoff practice — Jared Mueller, Dawgs by Nature
"Hopkins was expected to miss the game per Stefanski on Tuesday while Tillman’s concussion was unlikely to clear in time. Delpit was designated to return from injured reserve but wasn’t in a place to play this quickly following groin surgery."
Dustin Hopkins and Cedric Tillman joined Grant Delpit as players who have already been ruled out. Hopkins was doubtful all week and Tillman has been dealing with a concussion. They could both have a shot of coming back should the Browns move on.
3 big storylines when the Browns play the Texans in the Wild Card Round — Eddie McDonald, DPD
There are several storylines to follow as the Browns head to Houston for the Wild Card Round. The biggest will center around Joe Flacco, who has taken over the city of Cleveland. Will Flacco Fever continue, or will C.J. Stroud get it done for the Texans?
5 Cleveland Browns on the hot seat in playoffs vs. Texans — Sayre Bedinger, DPD
The playoffs are a stressful time for players since the stakes are so high. But the pressure isn't the same across the board. That's why these five Browns are feeling the heat more than any others as they prepare for the postseason.