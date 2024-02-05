Browns news: Denzel Ward makes highlight-reel pick in end zone during Pro Bowl
Denzel Ward picked off a pass in the Pro Bowl which leads off our Cleveland Browns news round-up
By Randy Gurzi
It's not the event the NFL would like for their All-Star game but the NFL Pro Bowl took place this weekend. Gone are the days of a full-on game and instead, the players show off their skills throughout the weekend through various challenges. For the Cleveland Browns, that included David Njoku competing in trick catches and Denzel Ward taking part in a punt-fielding challenge.
Then when the game itself started, Ward was out there showing what he does. In a game designed for offenses to put up numbers, Ward found himself making an impressive grab in the end zone to take points away from the NFC team. That story and more can be found in today's news round up.
Cleveland Browns news
WATCH: Browns' CB Denzel Ward Makes Incredible Interception In Pro Bowl — Anthony Moeglin, Sports Illustrated
"On first down, quarterback Geno Smith tried to test Denzel Ward in the endzone and The Warden made him pay. Geno lofted a ball to the back left corner and number 21 tracked it and with one hand snagged the pass and then got two feet in to complete the catch."
Earlier in the weekend, Ward dropped his first attempt at fielding a punt in the "High-Stakes" challenge and then took to social media to troll himself. But then when the game itself started — which is really just 7-on-7 — he stepped up with a beautiful pick in the end zone. This time, he was able to haul it in with just one hand, which was the point of the earlier challenge.
Breer: Browns fired Alex Van Pelt because ownership, Paul DePodesta weren’t happy with Deshaun Watson’s progress — Chris Pokorny, Dawgs by Nature
"This past Friday, Albert Breer talked about what Alex Van Pelt will bring to the Patriots as their new offensive coordinator. In doing so, though, he talked about how people were floored about Van Pelt’s dismissal in Cleveland for a couple of reasons — in addition, he dropped a nugget that the move was motivated by the fact that ownership and Paul DePodesta weren’t happy with the progress of Deshaun Watson."
The mere mention of Paul DePodesta gets some fans riled up but the fact remains Cleveland thinks highly of him — especially Jimmy Haslam. It's also hard to say he's wrong that something needed to change with Deshaun Watson. Maybe it's not Van Pelt's fault but they have to do whatever they can to try and get Watson on track, which should surprise no one. But it will.
