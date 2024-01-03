Browns news: Jets player wants Cleveland to get a ring
Justin Hardee told his former teammate, Joe Flacco, to bring a title home to his city for the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
When you grow up rooting for a team, it's hard to let those bonds go — even when you play for another NFL franchise. That's been evident before, such as when guys like Travis Kelce admit their soft spot for the Cleveland Browns. Well now, Justin Hardee can be added to the list.
A Cleveland native, Hardee plays for the New York Jets who just lost to the Browns in Week 17. After the game, he made his way to Joe Flacco, who was a teammate of his in New York. During their exchange, Hardee told Flacco this was his city and asked him to bring them a title. Flacco said he will, which would make for one of the greatest stories of all-time. A look at that story and more are in today's news round-up.
Cleveland Browns news
"Bring My City A Ship," Jets CB Justin Hardee Told Browns' QB Joe Flacco — Spencer Herman, SI
"You know this is my city man," Hardee began, "Bring my city a ship," to which Flacco responded, "I will."
Hardee knows his team can't win it, so he wants to see his city celebrate a title. Some might think that's strange for a player in New York but these guys have hometowns too. Hardee knows Cleveland has been starved for a title and would love to see them have that winning feeling. Now, we just have to see if Flacco can deliver.
Browns sign DE Sam Kamara to the practice squad, release 2 others — Tyler Greenawalt, Browns Wire
"The Cleveland Browns added one player to their practice squad and released two others. The team announced Tuesday it signed defensive end Sam Kamara and released punter Matt Haack and guard Joey Fisher."
Haack did well in place of Corey Bojorquez this past Sunday but he was always a temporary signing. The Browns will be thrilled to have Bojorqiez back and this move suggests he's ready to roll in Week 18. Kamara was released when Jeff Driskel was signed but brought back to the practice squad.
Dalvin Cook connection to Browns could be game-changing gift before playoffs — DPD
He might not be the player he was a couple of years ago but Dalvin Cook still topped 1,000 yards for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. He and the Jets mutually parted ways and he could be exactly what the Browns need. Throw in the connection to Kevin Stefanski and this could work.
3 players Browns should rest and 2 who need the snaps in Week 18 — DPD
With the fifth seed locked up, the Browns have nothing to play for in Cincinnati this weekend. That's why they should treat it like a preseason game and allow a few veterans to rest. They also need to make sure some of their young guys get some much-needed snaps.
It's shocking just how good David Njoku has been for the Browns since Week 14 — DPD
We all know David Njoku has been good this season. But it's surprising just how impressive he's been since Week 14, which is when he and Joe Flacco started to connect. At this point of the season, he's not just playing like one of the best tight ends in the game, he's one of the best receivers.