Browns news: Playoffs can be clinched, even without a win in Week 17
The Cleveland Browns news roundup has all the stories you need to read, including a look at how they can clinch a postseason berth even if they don't win in Week 17
By Randy Gurzi
With 10 wins under their belt and two games to play, the Cleveland Browns have incredible odds to make the playoffs. All they need to do is win one more game and that could happen in their home finale against the New York Jets.
Even if that doesn't work out, there are still other options for them. As is often the case at this point in the season, there are a myriad of ways a team can gain ground. In today's news round-up we check out an article that shows every way Cleveland can punch their ticket on Sunday.
Cleveland Browns news
How the Browns can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17, even if they lose to the Jets — Dan Labbe, Cleveland.com
"This week is much simpler. The Browns clinch a playoff berth with a:
1. Browns win or tie vs. Jets OR
2. Steelers loss or tie at Seahawks (Sunday at 4:05 p.m.)
OR
3.Bills loss vs. Patriots (Sunday at 1 p.m.) OR
4. Jaguars loss or tie vs. Panthers (Sunday at 1 p.m. OR
5. Texans loss or tie vs. Titans (Sunday at 1 p.m.) + Colts loss or tie vs. Raiders (Sunday at 1 p.m.)"
The scenarios were a bit tough to follow in Week 16 but this one is easy — win and they're in. Dan Labbe pointed out that this was likely since Cleveland is the home favorite but as you can see, even if something goes wrong, they can still clinch a spot with one week to go. Still, winning against New York feels like the least stressful.
3 Big Takeaways: WR Amari Cooper sets Browns' records in win over the Texans — Kelsey Russo, Cleveland Browns website
“To be completely candid, I would attribute most of it to Joe,” Cooper said, ClevelandBrowns.com. “He has an incredible feel for the game. He has an incredible arm. I think, obviously, with the relationship between a receiver and a quarterback, it’s a symbiotic relationship. The best way to explain it is that we mesh well together.”
This is the greatest takeaway from the Browns win on Sunday — the playmakers are better with Joe Flacco throwing them the ball. Not only did Amari Cooper break a franchise record but David Njoku had his first ever multi-touchdown game as a pro in Week 14. He's also scored four touchdowns over the past three weeks. His previous season high was four touchdowns. Let that sink in.
