Browns news: Pro day trip for Cleveland, Deshaun Watson at Lefty's opening
The Browns continue to look at WRs
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns still have their eyes set on the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. They're bringing in players for visits and even heading out to pro days to turn over every rock they can.
They've also reportedly made a decision on Greg Newsome's fifth-year option — with Mary Kay Cabot saying they're expected to exercise the option. That will guarantee him more than $13 million in 2025 and should end trade speculation — or it will once it's official.
With all that said, let's dive in and see all the news surrounding the team including a look at Deshaun Watson making an appearance at an opening of Lefty's Cheesesteaks.
Cleveland Browns news
NFL draft: Browns bring in QB and OT for visit, attend Pro Day for WR — Barry Shuck, Dawgs by Nature
"The Browns were in attendance along with 10 other NFL teams to see wide receiver Xavier Weaver (6’-0”, 169 pounds) at the Pro Day of the University of Colorado where 10 players participated. Weaver ran a 4.42 at the event, executed 10’7” in the broad jump, and had a 37” vertical."
In addition to being under 170 pounds, Weaver didn't have a lot of production in the NCAA when you realize he was there for five years. Even so, he's elusive with the ball in his hands and can pick up yards after the catch. He could be a Day 3 pick with plenty of upside.
University Heights welcomes Browns QB Deshaun Watson at opening of Lefty’s Cheesesteaks — Jeff Piorkowski, Cleveland.com
"The event included live music and special guests, including Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Watson opened the restaurant with his business partner, Lefty’s founder and CEO Sam Berry, who was also present at the event."
Watson had Kevin Stefanski in attendance which is more proof the two get along just fine — which flies in the face of the constant rumors that Cleveland is trying to get rid of their starting quarterback.
Browns opening win total prediction for 2024 season (Can Cleveland return to postseason?) — Reed Wallach, DPD
The win total for the Browns is starting at 8.5, with the odds on the over. They won 11 games in 2023 and are expected to again be a factor this season.
Former Browns bust has delusional take on 49ers losing Super Bowl LVIII — DPD
Dpnte Whitner went on Up & Adams and might have had the worst take of all time when he said the refs were against the 49ers in the Super Bowl. He not only ignored the fact that the game was called fairly but that the Niners were the ones to benefit most from a missed call.