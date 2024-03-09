Browns Odds to win AFC North after Jerry Jeudy Trade
The NFL world was hit with some breaking news this afternoon when it was announced the Cleveland Browns have made a trade for Broncos wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy.
The Browns will send two draft picks, a fifth round and a sixth round, for the former first round pick.
The trade makes sense for both parties. Despite producing at a high level at times, Jeudy didn't click with the Broncos' offense. A fresh start in a new system could be exactly what he needs to live up to his potential. He had high expectations coming into the NFL when he was selected 15th overall out of Alabama.
He'll now slid in nicely with the Browns offense. Amari Cooper was the team's leading receiver in 2023, hauling in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards. No other wide receiver on the team came close to that amount with the next closest being Elijah Moore with 640 yards through the air.
Jeudy will provide the Browns with a top tier No. 2 option at the receiver to play across from Cooper. The upgrade should now provide quarterback Deshaun Watson with enough offensive weapons to take a step forward with his production next season.
Let's take a look at how the move has affected their odds to win the AFC North.
AFC North odds after Jerry Jeudy trade
After the trade, the Browns still sit at +550 odds to win the division next season which is an implied probability of 15.38%.
As I wrote about last week, I think the Browns are one of the best long bets to win a division in the NFL. With the Jeudy trade now being in place, I like the bet even more and you can still bet the Browns' at the exact same price they were last week. If you were to bet $100 on them to win the AFC North, you'd win a profit of $550 if they're able to achieve the feat.
With Nick Chubb returning and with Jeudy not boosting their pass attack, the Browns should be taken seriously inside the division in 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER