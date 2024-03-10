Browns offseason acquisitions: Yay or Nay
By Mac Blank
Defensive Tackle Christian Wilkins: Yay
It’s no secret the Browns will address the DL come free agency. Three of their top four defensive tackles are now free agents along with starting defensive end Za'Darius Smith.
No better way to fix the issue immediately than to plug into former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Among all defensive tackles last year Wilkins was fifth in sacks, eighth in tackles for loss, and ninth in QB pressures.
Giving Myles Garrett and Ogbo Okorronkwo a top-10 interior defender will only make their job easier and Wilkins will be in a position to succeed considering he will have a true space-eating tackle like Dalvin Tomlinson right next to him.
Sure a player of Wilkins calibur will net a contract of close to $20 million per year, but with the recent restructure of Jed Will’s contract the Browns currently have $17 million in cap space with more restructures reportedly on the way. This seems like a true no-brainer in terms of offseason moves.
Quarterback Joe Flacco: Yay
Now while most Browns fans are excited for Deshaun Watson to return, the elephant in the room needs to be addressed. That elephant is the backup quarterback position.
Watson could very easily play 17 games next year, but with his mobile play style, he could just as easily end up on the injury report at some point. While backup QB isn’t the most important position, it's a position that could make or break games.
So why not bring back the reigning AP NFL comeback player of the year Joe Flacco?
His magical six-game run ended in a heartbroken loss in the playoffs, but Flacco showed he was hands down the best backup QB in the league and a perfect marriage for the Kevin Stefanski offense. Since taking over as head coach and play-caller for the Browns Stefanski bases the bulk of his offense around the use of play-action, something Flacco proved to be elite at.
Among QBs that started at least five games, Flacco was first in yards gained per attempt, fifth in NFL passer rating, and 12th in touchdowns when passing out of play-action. Flacco is also very much interested in returning to Cleveland for next season as it's reported the Browns are his first choice.
Yes, Deshaun Watson is currently the starter and primed for a big year, but the Browns started five different quarterbacks last season so it would be smart to have the best backup QB in the NFL on your roster just in case.