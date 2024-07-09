Cleveland Browns predicted to finish dead last in the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
Since returning to the NFL in 1999, the Cleveland Browns have made the playoffs just three times. Two of those have happened under head coach Kevin Stefanski, who led them there in 2020 and 2023. What the franchise hasn't done is make it in back-to-back seasons.
Cleveland looks to end that streak in 2024 and they have plenty of reasons to believe in themselves. But not everyone shares that belief, including Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report. In his latest piece, Moton predicts every team that will finish last in their division, and in the AFC North, he chose the Browns.
Moton has Cleveland finishing 8-9. Even worse, they're the only team in the division with a losing record in his prediction with the Cincinnati Bengals on top at 11-6, the Baltimore Ravens in second at 10-6, and the Pittsburgh Steelers in third at 9-8. Like many who doubt the team, his major point of contention is Deshaun Watson, who has yet to prove he can be relied upon.
"Though the Cleveland Browns made the playoffs last year, how can any objective pundit confidently pick them to make the postseason in back-to-back years with a quarterback who's struggled on the field and with injuries?" — Moton, Bleacher Report
As Moton points out, Watson has missed 22 games in the past two seasons and even when he's on the field, he's left a lot to be desired. In his 12 appearances, he's completed just 59.8 percent of his attempts and has had issues with ball security.
He also touches on the need to lean on Watson with Nick Chubb still coming back from his torn ACL.
Watson has the talent to get the job done and doesn't lack confidence. But coming off shoulder surgery, the questions surrounding him have only grown. Until he proves he can handle the job, there will be doubts surrounding the team.