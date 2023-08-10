Browns release unofficial depth chart for Commanders game
The Cleveland Browns unofficial depth chart for their second preseason has been released.
Browns fans will get their first real glimpse at the chemistry brewing in training camp Friday as the Browns take on the Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Quarterback
- Deshaun Watson
- Joshua Dobbs
- Kellen Mond
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Deshaun Watson is gearing up for his first entire season with the Browns, and reports from Berea reports certainly excite fans.
Josh Dobbs will take over after Watson, followed by Kellen Mond at third and Dorian Thompson-Robinson listed as fourth.
Running Back
- Nick Chubb
- Jerome Ford
- Demetric Felton Jr
- John Kelly Jr
- Hassan Hall
Nick Chubb will get the start at RB1, but all eyes will be on Jerome Ford and Demetric Felton.
Felton had seven rushes in last week's Hall of Fame game against the Jets, totaling 46 yards and one touchdown.
Wide Receiver
- Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore
- Jaelon Darden, David Bell, Cedric Tillman
- Anthony Schwartz, Mike Harley Jr, Jakeem Grant Sr
- Jalen Wayne, Michael Woods II, Austin Watkins Jr
Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones will be under the microscope for the wide receivers as they battle for the WR2 spot.
Cedric Tillman, Jaelon Darden, and David Bell will be looking to lock in their spots on the wide receiver chart moving forward.
Tillman had two receptions for 35 yards, and David Bell caught two passes for six yards last week against the Jets.
Tight End
David Njoku will be TE1 on Friday, with Jordan Akins sitting at TE2, followed by Harrison Bryant, Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Thomas Greany, and Miller Forristall.
With a packed house at tight end, the Browns will have plenty of options to evaluate this preseason.
Mitchell-Paden gave a sneak peek of what he can bring to the team during the Hall of Fame game, catching three passes for 22 yards.
Offensive Line
The offensive line hasn’t changed much since the end of the 2022 season.
LT Jedrick Wills, LG Joel Bitonio, C Ethan Pocic, RG Wyatt Teller, and RT Jack Conklin will be the starters against the Commanders and, if everything goes as planned, the starters for the regular season.
The second team will consist of LT James Hudson III, LG Michael Dunn, C Nick Harris, RG Drew Forbes, and RT Dawand Jones.
Cleveland's third team will be LT Tyrone Wheatley, LG Wes Martin, C Luke Wypler, RG Colby Gossett, and RT Derrick Kelly.
Defensive Line
The ‘new look’ Browns defensive line will give fans their first look at what Andrew Berry put together this offseason.
DE Myles Garrett, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, DT Jordan Elliot, and DE Za’Daeius Smith will start the game looking to come out and prove they’re the real deal this season.
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, DT Trysten Hill, DT Tommy Togiai, and DE Alex Wright are listed as the second team for Friday.
The third team will consist of DE Isaiah McGuire, DT Maurice Hurst II, DT Siaki Ika, and DE Isaiah Thomas.
DE Lonnie Phelps, DT Sam Kamara, DT Michael Dwumfour, and DE Jeremiah Martin are listed as the fourth team.
Linebacker
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker Jr, Sione Takitaki
- Tony Fields II, Jacob Phillips, Matthew Adams
- Charlie Thomas III, Jordan Kunaszyk, Mohamoud Diabate
- Cam Bright
The linebacker room is another area on the roster filled with young talent.
JOK, Anthony Walker Jr, and Sione Takitaki are, without a doubt, the starting linebackers for the Cleveland Browns this season.
Secondary
According to Pro Football Focus, the Browns have the 8th-best secondary headed into 2023.
Cornerback
- Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II
- AJ Green III, Martin Emerson Jr
- Cameron Mitchell, Mike Ford Jr
- Chris Westry, Caleb Biggers
- Gavin Heslop, Lorenzo Burns
Safety
- Grant Delpit, Juan Thornhill
- D’Anthony Bell, Rodney McLeod
- Ronnie Hickman, Bubba Bolden
- Tanner McCalister
Special Teams
K: Cade York
P: Corey Bojorquez
KR:
- Jakeem Grant Sr.
- Jerome Ford
- Jaelon Darden
PR:
- Jakeem Grant Sr
- Donovan Peoples-Jones
- Jaelon Darden
H: Corey Bojorquez
LS: Charley Hughlett