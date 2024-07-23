Browns replace three current starters in 3-round 2025 mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
Over the past four years, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been aggressively building his roster. Berry has been willing to trade draft picks and spend in free agency to add experienced talent.
This approach sped their rebuild along but eventually, they’ll have to allow some high-priced players walk in favor of younger — more affordable — talent.
That’s the goal in this 2025 three-round mock draft at the start of training camp as the Browns land three potential starters.
Round 1: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Amari Cooper dominated the headlines as the team’s No. 1 receiver held out of mandatory minicamp in search of a new contract. Cleveland should be able to find common ground with Cooper and they feel good about the addition of Jerry Jeudy. They’ve also seen Cedric Tillman make strides in practice this year.
Beyond that, they don’t have much to speak of. They could also be looking to replace Elijah Moore, who is scheduled to hit free agency in 2025 — as is Cooper, barring a new deal.
That’s why adding Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State makes sense in Round 1. Egbuka is coming off a leg injury but he’s a perfect fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense. A nuanced route runner who creates elite separation, he could thrive next to Jeudy as the Browns receiving corps of the future.
Round 2: Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OT, Florida
Jedrick Wills enters the final season of his contract and while the Browns seems to have faith in him, that could change with another subpar season. Should that happen, Cleveland will need a new starting left tackle which they might have with Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson.
A 6-7 and 315 pounds, Crenshaw-Dickson looks the part of an NFL offensive tackle. He heads to Florida this season after playing for San Diego State and if he proves himself against SEC talent, he might become a sought after prospect.
Round 3: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
Browns fans have hope that Nick Chubb can bounce back and be the star player he was before his knee injury. Betting against him doesn’t make much sense, especially after seeing how far he’s come in his rehab.
Having said that, Chubb turns 29 in December and will be a free agent in 2025. Even if the Browns re-sign him, it won’t be a long-term deal since he will be 30 before that season ends.
That’s why they protect themselves with the selection of Damien Martinez.
A powerful zone running back, Martinez is nearly 240 pounds and racked up 1,185 yards and 11 touchdowns for Oregon State. He transferred to Miami and could shoot up draft boards with another strong campaign.