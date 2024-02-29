Buy or sell on Browns rumors: Is Nick Chubb a serious cut candidate?
Joe Flacco will not return to the Browns in 2024: Buy
This isn't a matter of Joe Flacco's performance during his short stint with the Browns at the end of the season. In fact, given the circumstances of not being a full-time starter in over a year and a half and joining the franchise off of his couch in mid-November, Flacco was nothing short of extraordinary.
While throwing for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns in just five games played, Flacco unlocked a Browns offense that was inconsistent for most of the season, especially behind the arms of PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. With Flacco throwing the ball, Amari Cooper experienced a record-breaking performance against the Texans in week 16m going for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end David Njoku also saw his production increase, averaging over 90 yards and a touchdown per game with Flacco under center.
However, with a highly-talented roster filled with handsomely paid players, the business side of roster construction will reign supreme.
Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson currently leads the league in projected 2024 cap hit, sitting at just under $64 million, although Andrew Berry will almost surely have discussions with Watson and his representatives regarding a contract restructure to save cap space, just as they did at this time last offseason.
Star players like Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb, and Amari Cooper also currently hold high numbers against the cap for 2024. And, while Berry and his staff have proven themselves to have an excellent understanding of the cap itself, sacrifices must be made to retain top talent on the roster. Unfortunately for Flacco, and the fans that desire to see him back, he will likely be one of the sacrifices.