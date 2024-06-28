Browns running back Nick Chubb impresses during latest workouts (Video)
By Randy Gurzi
Nick Chubb isn't ready to rule out a return to the field in Week 1. While it still seems unlikely he'll be out there when the Cleveland Browns take on the Dallas Cowboys, he continues to prove he's closer to a return than originally anticipated.
Chubb, who suffered a torn ACL and MCL in a Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, needed two surgeries to repair the ligaments. Initially, it was stated he would be ready "at some point" during the 2024 campaign but general manager Andrew Berry cautioned everyone against counting him out. It's even tougher to do that after a video of Chubb working out at his high school was released.
Working with trainer Brad Lester, Chubb was putting weight on his surgically repaired knee and showed no signs of being limited. Lester, who has worked with roughly 15 NFL running backs said he had to ask Chubb which knee was injured since he was unable to tell by how he moved. He added that he's never seen anyone recover the way Chubb has.
“I will honestly say I have never seen anyone recover as fast as he has so far,” Lester said via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “After certain movements, I was kind of like, ‘how do you feel?’ And he’d say ‘I was fine.’ I was like ‘man, this is pretty impressive.’ To be seven months out and he didn’t have any pains in the workout.”
Chubb recently started to work with Lester, whom he met through rookie Aidan Robbins. The undrafted free agent from BYU was also working out with Chubb at Cedartown High School in Cedartown, GA.
For what it's worth, Lester also said he wouldn't be surprised to see Chubb playing in Week 1.
Of course, the goal is to have him ready to go at 100 percent for the playoff push. But knowing he has a shot at making it early in the season is encouraging.