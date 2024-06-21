Nick Chubb eyeing surprising return date with Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
Nick Chubb is in a situation that's not foreign to him, but that doesn't mean he attacked it without having a few struggles. The Cleveland Browns running back suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 2 of the 2023 season. He needed two surgeries to repair the damage and following a long offseason, has started to make his presence felt at practice once again.
Chubb has been happy to be back on the field, even if he has been unable to participate. Just being back with the team has allowed him to push through the mental fight he's facing going through this recovery.
Speaking with Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, Chubb said it's a "non-stop battle every day" to keep himself on the right page mentally. Easterling said Chubb is highly motivated by his love for football, which him refusing to rule out a return in Week 1.
"It's the reason why Chubb flashed a wry grin and said, 'We'll see, I don't know' when asked if he could see himself being back for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. After all, what the 2015 injury didn't do was cost him any games during the 2016 and 2017." - Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
Nick Chubb return in Week 1 seems highly unlikely
General manager Andrew Berry said he would never bet against Nick Chubb but it still feels as though a Week 1 return is a long shot. It's also not neccesary.
Cleveland added D'Onta Foreman in the offseason as a potential lead back while Chubb rehabs. That will afford the 29-year-old back plenty of time to get healthy. Rushing him back could be a mistake, especially if the knee isn't truly ready to go.
The goal should be to have a healthy Chubb for the final push in the regular season and the playoffs. November through January football is far more important than September football. That's why a timetable shouldn't be a huge concern just yet.