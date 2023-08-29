Browns should steal former Ohio State star off waivers from Eagles
Should the Cleveland Browns take a shot on former Ohio State RB Trey Sermon?
Roster cuts are the perfect time to see how you can upgrade those final five spots on your roster through waivers, and perhaps take chances on players who could provide very valuable depth at some point during the season. The Cleveland Browns had to make a lot of tough cuts on Tuesday leading up to the 53-man roster deadline, although hopefully, they'll be able to get back most of the guys they want to on the practice squad.
Here's a look at all of the roster moves the Browns made to get to their "initial" 53-man roster. We say "initial" because this can still change quite a bit over the next 24-48 hours.
Even though the roster appears to be set for now, you never know when someone's going to come across the wire that intrigues you or causes you to reshuffle things a little bit. After the Browns made the decision to move on from Kareem Hunt this offseason, some questions have risen as to how they would address their running back room, but they have gone with young players for the time being.
And they've already made an addition at running back, trading for former Patriots draft pick Pierre Strong Jr.
Even after adding Pierre Strong Jr., perhaps the Browns would be interested in continuing to add former Ohio State Buckeyes. They are on a hot streak of adding players out of Ohio State lately with rookies Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler, and Ronnie Hickman coming in and looking outstanding already.
Perhaps they'll try to keep the Ohio State hot streak going by stealing running back Trey Sermon off of waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles. Sermon had a very good preseason for the Eagles and some Philadelphia fans were wondering if the team might have to take drastic measures to keep him on the roster, like cutting free-agent pickup Rashaad Penny.
Sermon was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, and he was expected to be an impact player there relatively quickly. Two years later, and the guy is pretty much bouncing around the league.
I'm sure the Eagles would love to have Sermon back on their practice squad, but they also probably realize that he put enough on tape in the preseason to get a look from some other team. That other team could be the Cleveland Browns. This would be a relatively risk-free way for the Browns to add additional talent and depth to the running back position, even though they've already added there.
Keep the Ohio State hot streak going. Add Trey Sermon to the mix. The Browns could fortify their depth at a key position and get a recent third-round pick simply but putting in a waiver claim. It might just be a risk worth taking.