Browns sign former Ohio State standout Wyatt Davis
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns are no longer avoiding Ohio State players. In years past, it seemed as though they went out of their way to skip on Buckeyes but suddenly, they changed course.
That continued on Saturday when they announced they signed Wyatt Davis, a third-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021.
Davis didn't stick with the Vikings, being waived after one season. He played in just six games for Minnesota, making no starts. From there, he bounced around the NFL and spent time with three teams in 2022. That includes two stints with the New York Giants.
Originally on their practice squad to start the season, Davis was signed by the New Orleans Saints to provide interior line depth. He played one game and was waived in November and claimed by the Arizona Cardinals. He played in one game with the Cards as well before being waived again.
New York claimed Davis and he spent the remainder of the 2022 campaign with them. He stuck around in 2023 but was waived with an injury designation. After going unclaimed, he spent the year on the injured reserve.
Browns have had success with Ohio State players recently
Davis joins five other Buckeyes in Cleveland and all have done well when called upon. Denzel Ward is the gold standard as the fourth overall pick in 2018 and has developed into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. They also have Dawand Jones, a fourth-round pick in 2023. Jones started nine games and was exceptional before suffering an injury and ending the year on the IR.
Luke Wypler was also added via the draft last year. He appeared in five games with one start and held his own. Ronnie Hickman was an undrafted free agent who was called into action late in the year and the defense never missed a step with him.
The fifth is Mike Hall, Jr. — their top pick from 2024. Hall officially signed his rookie deal on the same day Davis was brought to town.