Browns special teams coordinator sacrificed his hair for coaching
By Randy Gurzi
During his days as a special team's ace, Bubba Ventrone was recognizable thanks to his long hair. During his eight-year career, four of which were with the Cleveland Browns, Ventrone could be seen with a long mane under his helmet as he chased down return men with ease.
Now entering his ninth season as a coach, he says he no longer has time to maintain the flowing locks. Ventrone, who was hired this offseason to replace Mike Priefer as Cleveland's special teams coordinator, was asked if he misses the hair and since it's the offseason, he went in-depth with his answer.
"Do I miss the long hair? The reason I got rid of it, honestly, was because it was too hard to maintain as a coach. Not as much time and not as much free time, but I could still grow it out. I get a little impatient when it starts to get a little too long. Well, hopefully I can put some good memories in your head with the short hair, too." Ventrone said via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal
Browns need Ventrone to address the kicking game
Of course, Ventrone also discussed football with media members during the team's OTAs. And one of the main topics he heard about — and will continue to hear about — is the progress of Case York.
A fourth-round pick out of LSU last season, York was supposed to solve the Browns kicking woes and he got off to a hot start. York calmly drilled a 58-yard field goal in his debut, which gave his team the win, while upsetting Baker Mayfield in his debut with the Carolina Panthers.
From there, things went in the wrong direction and York finished 24-of-32 on field goal attempts and 35-of-37 on extra points. According to Ventrone, the worry going forward isn't a lack of mechanics for the young kicker, but maybe being hyper-focused on them, thus making things more difficult.
"Great kid, hard worker, very in tune with his mechanics, and almost too in tune at times, I would say. So trying to get him to just kind of make everything simple, make the corrections fast and apply them to the next kick." — Ventrone on Cade York via Thomas Moore of Dawgs by Nature
There's much more than goes into the job than just helping the kicker but if Ventrone can help York get on track, it will go a long way toward helping him make those good memories he spoke about.