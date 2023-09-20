Browns Stock Report: Deshaun Watson value is crashing as we speak
Deshaun Watson had a rough game (again) for the Cleveland Browns and his stock is at an all-time low
By John Suchan
Stock up: Amari Cooper, WR
Amari Cooper was a game-time decision as he was recovering from a groin injury suffered in practice earlier in the week. He did his best to catch everything thrown to him despite his quarterback being off the mark all evening. He finished with seven receptions for 90 yards.
The Browns are going to need Cooper to do more for this team as the season rolls on if they're going to have any chance at a playoff berth — which feels very slim after the loss of Chubb and the stagnant offense display so far this season.
Stock up: Grant Delpit, Safety
Grant Delpit seemed to be everywhere in the game making great tackles and even getting an interception at the start of the game as he snatched a poor pass from Kenny Pickett. Delpit finished with six tackles on the night and is playing with great effort. If he and his defense teammates can keep playing tough like they have so far this season, the team should be able to win more.