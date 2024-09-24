Browns Stock Report Week 3: Amari Cooper on the rise, O-line tumbles
By Britt Gerken
The Cleveland Browns lost a game that they should have won on Sunday against the New York Giants. They had every chance to capitalize on mistakes, but were just unable to do so.
Stock Up: Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper finally had a great bounce-back game after playing poorly in the first two games. On the day Cooper was able to bring in 7 catches for 86 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Cooper was able to provide a spark to the offense right away on the first play from the line of scrimmage against the Giants. He was constantly able to show why he is still a great receiver in the league with getting open and showing his ability to have great feet on the sidelines.
The offense wasn't able to do much Sunday, but Cooper was one of the lone bright spots on that side of the ball. Hopefully he can build on it and string several good games together.
Stock Down: Martin Emerson Jr.
Martin Emerson Jr has not had a great start to the season. So far on the year, he has been targeted 17 times and has given up 11 receptions. He also has a grade of 43.0 according to PFF which means that he is playing at a poor level.
Malik Nabers was able to have a big game against the Browns on Sunday. Much of his success was due to having Emerson on him in coverage and not Denzel Ward.
It's clear so far through the first three weeks that the Browns are struggling on the offensive side of the ball. If they are going to win games, they need the defense to step up, especially Emerson who still has potential to be special.
Stock Up: Kick Coverage Unit
The Browns are not always used to having positive plays on special teams. That seems to be changing this year.
In the last two weeks, the Browns kick coverage unit was able to force a fumble, although the one against the Jacksonville Jaguars was negated due to a penalty.
This week, no kick was returned past the 30 yard line which is a positive because that's where the Giants would've started on a touchback.
Stock Down: Offensive Line
There are too many issues on the offensive line to single out any one player. The Browns have a big problem on their hands with the line and need to find a way to fix the issue.
While some of the blame is definitely on Deshaun Watson, the offensive line was extremely bad this week. The New York Giants were able to generate 8 sacks and numerous pressures.
To make matters even worse, the line has suffered even more injureis. Jedrick Wills Jr., Dawand Jones, and Wyatt Teller all left the game hurt. Jones was able to come back in. The team didn't provide an update on Wills and Teller has a chance of heading to the IR.
Hopefully Jack Conklin is able to return and rookie Zak Zinter is able to fill in and mitigate the absence of Teller. The team needs the offensive line to perform better if they want to win more football games.
More Browns Coverage