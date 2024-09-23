The importance of Denzel Ward to the Cleveland Browns
By Britt Gerken
Siunday was the perfect example to prove just how important Denzel Ward is to the Cleveland Browns defense.
The team is relatively high on cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., as they should be. Emerson has flashed the last two years and had a strong training camp as well where he was able to show that he can guard receivers like Justin Jefferson Jr.
The game against the New York Giants showed that Emerson is still not at the elite level and that the Browns need Ward for the defense to be dominant. The Giants have Malik Nabers as their primary receiving threat, a budding superstar that was just the sixth draft pick in the 2024 draft from LSU.
The team started with Emerson covering Nabers and it didn't go particularly well for the Browns. At one point in the game, Nabers literally stole the ball away from Emerson on what should've been an interception for the Browns.
Nabers went on to have 8 catches for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns on what turned out to be a historic day for the rookie. He is now the youngest wide receiver in NFL history to have two touchdowns in the same game.
Finally at half time, the team switched and had Ward covering Nabers primarily. In the second half, Nabers was only able to have 2 catches for 12 yards the rest of the game.
This goes to show how important Ward is to the team. However, Ward has been struggling with injuries again, even having to leave the game Sunday.
The Browns cannot rely on their offense right now. The team had every chance to capitalize on mistakes made by the Giants in the second half and couldn't. If the team is going to win this year they're going to need the defense, which means Denzel Ward is going to have to find a way to stay healthy and on the field. The team needs him.
More Browns News