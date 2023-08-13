Browns: Stock way up for Ronnie Hickman, crashing for Cade York
While a few Browns players, like Ronnie Hickman, are having stellar preseasons with their stock soaring there are several other players like Cade York whose stock is crashing.
By John Suchan
Stock up: WR, Austin Watkins
Another player who seems to be getting a lot more buzz, and for good reason is Austin Watkins. The Browns picked up Watkins from the USFL Birmingham Stallions a few weeks ago and he's really played well in these first two preseason games.
Against the Commanders, he led the team with six receptions and 71 yards. He also caught an important 19-yard pass on a fourth down play that kept Cleveland’s last offensive possession alive.
After watching speedy wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, drop passes and fumble the ball the last few seasons for the Browns, watching Walkens is a breath of fresh air. The Browns need to figure out a way to ensure that Watkins is on the 53-man roster when the season starts.
Stock up: Safety, Ronnie Hickman
Ronnie Hickman had quite the game Friday night against Washington as he intercepted two passes.
On the first one, while playing centerfield, he recognized the errant throw of Washington quarterback Jacoby Brissett and snagged the long throw down near the goal line. The second interception was a beautiful read and attack from the safety position to strip the ball away from the intended wide receiver at the last second.
Hickman was quite the star when he played for Ohio State but there were questions of how he would do transitioning to the NFL after a semi-down season this past college campaign.
The Browns brought him in as a free agent when he went undrafted. He seems to be quite the bargain right now for a team looking to strengthen their safety position after veterans Juan Thornhill, Rodney McLeod, and Grant Delpit.
Hickman could be that needed fourth safety for the team if he can keep up this great preseason performance.