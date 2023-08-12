Browns studs and duds: Austin Watkins shines against Washington
• 2nd string OL needs work
• Dorian Thompson-Robinson continues to impress
• Austin Watkins could make it to the 53-man roster
By Randy Gurzi
Stud: Elijah Moore, Wide Receiver
He didn't get many touches but he made the most of them.
Elijah Moore had a six-yard reception on his lone target and then lined up in the backfield and took a handoff for an 18-yard gain. He then headed to the sideline with a rib injury, which was thankfully nothing serious.
Moore is expected to be the X-factor in this offense and his debut — while minimal — was enough to get fans pumped about about his addition.
Dud: A.J. Green, Cornerback
Cleveland has a lot of depth in the secondary, which means it's not going to be easy for players such as A.J. Green to make the roster. And on Friday, he didn't have his best showing which could make it more difficult for him to stand out in this crowded room.
On Washington's second drive, Green was unable to break up a deep pass to Byron Pringle despite being in position. Green was running step-for-step with Pringle but never got his head around, which allowed the Washington receiver to pull in a 32-yard reception.
Just two plays later, Jacoby Brissett ran in a touchdown to make it a 14-2 lead for the Commanders.
On the next drive, Green again struggled, this time when covering Dyami Brown. Brissett targeted Brown on first-and-1 from their own 26 and Green appeared to have broken up the pass but was flagged for pass interference.