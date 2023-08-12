Browns studs and duds: Austin Watkins shines against Washington
• 2nd string OL needs work
• Dorian Thompson-Robinson continues to impress
• Austin Watkins could make it to the 53-man roster
By Randy Gurzi
Stud: Austin Watkins, Jr., Wide Receiver
The Browns have a very deep wide receiving corps but that doesn't mean they can't find room for someone who continues to make plays. That someone could very well end up being Austin Watkins, Jr.
A product of UAB, Watkins — who is the cousin of Sammy Watkins — spent the past two seasons bouncing from the NFL to the CFL. He then joined the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL and caught the eye of Cleveland GM Andrew Berry.
Now after two games, he has caught many more eyes.
Watkins, who had a touchdown against the Jets, added 71 yards on six receptions against the Commanders. He was a go-to receiver for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kellen Mond, even pulling in a 19-yarder on fourth-and-six late in the game. Watkins has officially become a name to watch in the final two preseason games.
Dud: Anthony Schwartz, Wide Receiver
At this point, you have to feel for Anthony Schwartz. The former third-round pick from Auburn has struggled mightily since the Browns selected him in 2021 and really needed a good game on Friday to have any shot at making the roster.
He put himself in a tough spot not only due to the struggles throughout his first two seasons but also fumbled the ball away in the Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets.
This week, he continued his free fall as he dropped the first pass that came his way.
With a deep wide receiver corps, it's starting to feel as though Schwartz could be gone any day.