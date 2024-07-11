Browns are Super Bowl contenders but their window is closing
By Randy Gurzi
It seems as though the Cleveland Browns are getting doubted everywhere you look, including in a recent tier ranking from USA Today's Touchdown Wire. Now and then, however, we find someone who believes this team can make some noise.
Connor Orr of SI.com released his top NFL contenders who could win Super Bowl LIX. He names 12 teams, including the Browns. Of course, he had one caveat when discussing their chances — Deshaun Watson needs to be able to turn things around.
"If Deshaun Watson is finally able to recapture his old form, Cleveland will add that to a team with a dominant front seven, a very good (if aging) offensive line and a formidable set of weathered skill-position players who can handle big moments." — Orr, SI
He added that the AFC North is the toughest division, which could make it harder on the Browns if they don't do well in their rivalry games. In 2023, all four teams in the division finished with winning records — with three in the playoffs. There are also three teams mentioned by Orr as contenders from the North with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals joining Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns window could be very short
The last two sentences Orr throws out when discussing Cleveland are arguably the most important. He says that Myles Garrett is inching closer to 30 as are the majority of their offensive linemen. He says this means the "window is closing."
Cleveland went all-in during the 2022 season and traded for Deshaun Watson. They were hoping to capitalize on their talent around him — especially on defense — but heading into the third year of his tenure, they have more questions than answers.
Even so, they won 11 games while cycling through players at an alarming rate due to injuries. It's not a guarantee but if they can stay healthy and get Watson to perform at even 75 percent of what he was in Houston, they could be dangerous.