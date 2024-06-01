Browns superstar Myles Garrett ranked No. 1 edge rusher in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Ever since the Cleveland Browns took Myles Garrett at No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, he's been a menace. Opposing teams had issues blocking him from the moment he stepped on the field as he finished his rookie campaign with 31 tackles and seven sacks in 11 games.
Since then, Garrett has had double-digits in every year. He set the single-season franchise record with 16 sacks in 2021 and tied that in 2022. Then in 2023, he had 14 sacks and another 37 quarterback pressures. He was so impactful that Garrett was 10th in AP voting for the NFL MVP and took home the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Heading into 2024, we should all expect more dominance from Garrett, which is why Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus has him ranked as the No. 1 pass rusher in the NFL heading into the year. Sikkema said 2023 was the fifth year in a row Garrett finished with an "elite pass-rush grade."
"Garrett was nothing short of sensational in 2023, with a league-best 94.7 pass-rush grade. What else is new? His 27.3% pass-rush win rate was one of the highest marks in PFF history." — Sikkema, PFF
Garrett finished ahead of Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys and Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers. Coming in fourth was T.J. Watt, which will enrage Pittsburgh Steelers fans who refuse to believe Garrett is the superior player — even though those who play the game have said so.
At just 28 years of age, Garrett already has a franchise-best 88.5 sacks. He's been named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Team five times. Now, he looks to defend his DPOY Award and according to PFF, he should be able to do so.