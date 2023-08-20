Browns make a surprise special teams move in latest 53-man roster prediction
• DTR moving up the depth chart?
• Browns have some tough decisions at WR
• Jordan Elliott is on the way out
By Randy Gurzi
Defensive Line (9):
Myles Garrett
Shelby Harris
Dalvin Tomlinson
Za'Darius Smith
Ogbo Okoronkwo
Isaiah McGuire
Siaki Ika
Maurice Hurst
Tommy Togiai
Alex Wright (PUP)
Isaiah Thomas (PUP)
Cleveland completely overhauled their defensive line this offseason with three new starters. Dalvin Tomlinson was their prized free agent signing — landing him by way of a four-year, $57 million contract — and should help their porous run defense immensely. Next to him will be Shelby Harris, a late addition to the team.
Harris was signed after Jordan Elliott struggled in the preseason and now, he doesn't make the cut despite being given guaranteed money this offseason. Instead of Elliott, the backup defensive tackles are Siaki Ika, Maurice Hurst, and Tommy Togiai — who has looked much better than Elliott in the preseason games.
At defensive end, they traded for Za'Darius Smith who is an excellent No. 2 pass rusher across from Myles Garrett. The two could form one of the best — if not the best — edge duos in the game.
Behind them will be Ogbo Okoronkwo and Isaiah McGuire. Okoronkwo was added after he had five sacks with the Houston Texans and McGuire is a fourth-round pick who was successful in the SEC.
They do have Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas but injuries force them to the PUP to start the season.