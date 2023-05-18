Did the Browns trade for a locker room cancer in Za'Darius Smith?
By Joel W. Cade
The Cleveland Browns hope to have united a dynamic duo in Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith for the 2023 season.
Has there been a more dynamic duo since Batman and Robin? Who is Batman? Who is Robin? Who cares? Just sack the quarterback baby!
Is new Browns EDGE Za'Darius Smith a locker room cancer?
But did the Browns get more than they bargained for with the trade? Albert Breer, writer for SI.com, appeared on The Afternoon Drive for 92.3 the Fan. He made some comments that would make the observant fan wonder about the character of the man just brought to town.
Breer stated that Smith "wore out his welcome" in Green Bay, he upset the Ravens (this is actually a plus) by not coming back and has essentially worn out his welcome in Minnesota prompting the trade. When asked if Smith was a Jadeveon Clowney 2.0, he responded, "Maybe".
Does it matter what Smith has done in places past?
The Browns have him on a one-year contract. A contract in which the Vikings are still paying $1.2 million. Was this "take this guy off our hands please" money? There's no commitment beyond this season. If he comes to Cleveland and turns out to be Clowney 2.0, the Browns really are not out much. But if he produces, it is a big win on a small gamble.
These gambles are becoming more frequent for the Browns. This past offseason the Browns also brought in wide receiver Elijah Moore who had a well-documented incident with the Jets offensive coordinator.
At this point, are the Browns a team that can afford to bring in high-profile players with attitude issues? But this is asking the wrong question. With the Browns going for broke this season, the real question is can they afford not to bring in high-end talent with low-end manners?
You don't win championships with boy scouts. Well, the Browns don't have many boy scouts on the team anymore. Let's just hope they can win a championship.