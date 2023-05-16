Browns: Za'Darius Smith ready to get to work with Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns have one of the most formidable defensive end tandems in the NFL and Za'Darius Smith is ready to get to work with Myles Garrett.
When the NFL tweeted out a picture promoting the new quarterback haunting duo after the trade went down, Smith replied with "Let's Eat."
The former three-time Pro Bowler chose the Browns over two other interested teams mainly due to Garrett. Smith was a huge addition for the Browns who spent 2022 with the Minnesota Vikings.
In his lone season with the Vikings, Smith racked up 10 sacks, 24 quarterback hits, 44 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Garrett led the Browns with 16 sacks in 2022, but unfortunately, the next closest player was Taven Bryan who had three.
Neither Smith nor Garrett has ever had the luxury of playing opposite a caliber of player that both are. This should propel both players and potentially launch Garrett to the coveted Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Mina Kimes said on NFL Live that the addition of Smith will allow the backend of the defense to be more aggressive and play more man coverage under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and that could have a "huge impact."
Cleveland will have one scary defensive line that on paper is already drastically better than a season ago. Along with Garrett and Smith, Alex Wright and free agent signing Ogbonnia Okoronkwo will factor into the rotation and will be guys who will also benefit tremendously.
Smith returns to the AFC where he spent his first four professional seasons with the Ravens. Now, he and Garrett will need to disrupt Lamar Jackson early and often.
Despite the trade, Andrew Berry could still add another defensive lineman via free agency.
Time keeps on ticking and that means we are that much closer to seeing this newly revamped defense start to put the pieces together.