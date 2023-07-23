Browns: Two UDFA Buckeyes are battling for a Week 1 roster spot
Tanner McCalister and Ronnie Hickman, who were teammates at Ohio State, are now battling for a spot in the Cleveland Browns secondary.
The Cleveland Browns secondary was ranked 8th in the NFL by Pro Football Focus heading into the 2023 season. This offseason, they brought in safeties Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod to compliment the hiring of new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
Cleveland also signed two safeties following the 2023 draft, Tanner McCalister and Ronnie Hickman. McCalister and Hickman, who were teammates at Ohio State, are now battling each other for a spot on the week one roster.
CBS Sports ranked Hickman 14th among safety prospects, while McCalitser sat a few below at No. 18.
Let’s take a look at the two Buckeye’s collegiate numbers.
Ronnie Hickman - UDFA - Ohio State - 6’1 - 209lbs
2020
- 2 Games
- 5 Total Tackles (2 Solo - 3 Assisted)
2021
- 13 Games
- 99 Total Tackles (54 Solo - 45 Assisted - 1 For Loss)
- 1 Sack
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 2 Interceptions
- 1 Interception Touchdown Return
2022
- 13 Games
- 53 Total Tackles (26 Solo - 27 Assisted -1.5 For Loss)
- 7 Passes Defended
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 1 Interception
Career: 28 Games - 157 TOT (82 Solo - 75 Assisted - 2.5 For Loss) - 7 Passes Defended - 1 Sack - 2 Forced Fumbles - 3 Interceptions - 1 Interception Touchdown Return
Tanner McCalister - UDFA - Ohio State - 5’11 - 191lbs
2018 Oklahoma State
- 5 Games
- 10 Total Tackles (8 Solo - 2 Assisted)
- 1 Pass Defended
2019 Oklahoma State
- 11 Games
- 30 Total tackles (20 Solo - 10 Assisted - 1.5 For Loss)
2020 Oklahoma State
- 11 Games
- 41 Total Tackles (32 Solo - 9 Assisted - 2 For Loss)
- 5 Passes Defended
2021 Oklahoma State
- 14 Games
- 42 Total Tackles (29 Solo - 13 Assisted - 1 For Loss)
- 6 Passes Defended
- 1 Interception
2022 Ohio State
- 12 Games
- 24 Total Tackles (20 solo - 4 Assisted)
- 1 Pass Defended
- 3 Interceptions
Career: 53 Games - 147 TOT (109 Solo - 38 Assisted - 4.5 For Loss) - 13 Passes Defended - 4 Interceptions
The Browns secondary is already filled with plenty of talent, which makes it practically impossible to keep both Buckeyes on the roster.
Both Hickman and McCalister were able to compete in Power-5 conferences during their time in college, but will need to prove themselves during training camp and the preseason.