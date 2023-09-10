Browns vs. Bengals Week 1: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Here's all the information you need to catch the first game of the year.
By Randy Gurzi
The first game of the 2023 season is here as the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. It's the first of three divisional games in the first four weeks of the year and while that's a toigh draw due to the talent in the AFC North, it's also a huge opportunity for the Browns.
If they can secure a winning record in that span, they would have an advantage in an incredibly tough division. But before even considering what they'll do against the Pittsburgh Steelers or Baltimore Ravens, they first have to take care of business against the Bengals.
Cleveland enters this one looking for just their third win in Week 1 of the season since re-entering the NFL in 1999. And it won't be easy considering they'll be playing against the two-time defending AFC North Champions.
Led by Joe Burrow, who just signed a mammoth contract worth $55 million per year, the Bengals are a tough match-up — but the Browns have had their number as of late. Can they keep the streak going and start the season off on a high note?
We'll have to wait for that answer but here's all the information you need to catch the game, including a look at key injuries.
Browns vs. Bengals key injuries
Denzel Ward has been dealing with concussion symptoms but was cleared before the game. He should be able to suit up, but Juan Thornhill is questionable with a calf injury.
Cincinnati was concerned they could be without Joe Burrow, who injured his calf in the preseason, but he will be able to go after several practices where he wasn't limited at all. Right now, only Joseph Ossai is out as the defensive end is dealing with an ankle injury.
Browns vs. Bengals game information
Date: Sunday, Sep. 10
Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Cleveland, OH
Stadium: Cleveland Browns Stadium
TV Info: CBS
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV