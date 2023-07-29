Browns should expect to see Joe Burrow in Week 1 despite injury
Joe Burrow dodged a major injury but could still be limited when the Cincinnati Bengals face the Cleveland Browns in Week 1
By Randy Gurzi
When Joe Burrow suffered a non-contact injury and couldn't put weight on one leg, it appeared the Cincinnati Bengals starter could have suffered a major injury. He was fortunate that it turned out to be a calf strain which will force him to miss time but the Cleveland Browns should expect to see him in Week 1.
Cleveland is set to host the Bengals in Week 1 as they kick off the season with three divisional games in the first month. So far, they've had success against Burrow but it still seemed like a tough ask for a defense that's gone through a lot of changes to go against one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL right away.
The injury suffered by Burrow suddenly makes that task seem much more manageable, even though the Browns shouldn't expect to see backup Trevor Siemian under center.
If he does suit up, Joe Burrow could be limited against the Browns
Burrow is expected to miss several weeks with his calf strain and predictions have him returning to practice just a couple of days before Week 1. While that means he will miss the rest of training camp, Burrow truly doesn't need the reps.
He knows this offense as well as anyone and can step back in right away. The only question is how well he can move.
Since the injury, Cleveland has become the betting favorite in this matchup and unless Burrow can prove he's at 100 percent ahead of the game, that's not likely to change.
The Browns added some firepower to their defensive line and while you would prefer to beat an opponent at 100 percent, they're not going to slow down any for Burrow if he has any lingering issues.