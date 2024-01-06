Browns vs. Bengals Week 18 injury report: Myles Garrett out in finale
Myles Garrett is one of 6 Cleveland Browns listed as out on the injury report in Week 18 against the Bengals
By Randy Gurzi
Heading into the Week 18 finale, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will rest some of their starters. With no playoff positioning to gain, it makes sense to try and get everyone healthy for their game next weekend, which will be in the Wild Card Round against the AFC South winner.
Stefanski already said Joe Flacco would sit as Jeff Driskel will become their fifth different starting quarterback this year. Flacco is the only healthy player we've heard that will be out but there are six players set to miss time with an injury designation, including Myles Garrett.
On the official injury report, Garrett's listed with a shoulder and hamstring injury. He's been dealing with the shoulder issue for several weeks and has played through the pain, making it seem this designation has a lot to do with their playoff standings. Also out is Greg Newsome, who is working through a knee injury.
Cleveland has a few players listed as questionable as well, including Elijah Moore, who suffered a concussion in the win over the New York Jets. Moore had to stay in a hospital for observation and has made a quick recovery. It might be best for him to sit, but the Browns have yet to rule him out.
As of Saturday, the Bengals have no players listed with the "out" designation. They do have one "doubtful" with Tee Higgins battling a hamstring issue. The full injury report for each team is listed below:
Browns injury report
OUT:
Greg Newsome, CB, Knee
Mike Ford, CB, Calf
Myles Garrett, DE, Shoulder/Hamstring
Amari Cooper, WR, Heel
Juan Thornhill, S, Calf
Dustin Hopkins, K, Hamstring
QUESTIONABLE:
Corey Bojorquez, P, Quad
Elijah Moore, WR, Concussion
Marquise Goodwin, WR, Knee
Jordan Kunaszyk, LB, Calf
Bengals injury report
DOUBTFUL:
Tee Higgins, WR, Hamstring
QUESTIONABLE:
Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Shoulder
Jalen Davis, CB, Groin