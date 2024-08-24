Browns vs. Seahawks time, location, streaming, odds & more: Everything you need to know
By Randy Gurzi
The preseason finale is nearly here as the Cleveland Browns will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. They will then rest up for a week, decide who will make the 53-man roster, and set their sights on the Dallas Cowboys who they host in the regular-season opener.
Deshaun Watson was set to play in this one but soreness in his arm has brought that into question. The team is adamant that he will be fine by Week 1 and in all honesty, it might be best for him to sit out this meaningless game due to the injuries on the O-line.
Whether or not he plays, there will be plenty to watch for as players fight for the final spots on the roster. And for those wishing to tune in, we have all the information you need to catch the action.
Browns vs. Seahawks time
The game will take place on Saturday, August 24th, and kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET. It's a prime-time game for the West Coast whereas Cleveland fans will be up late into the night for this one.
Browns vs. Seahawks location
Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington will be the site for this game as the Seahawks host the Browns.
How to watch Browns vs. Seahawks
This game will be on NFL Network, for those who are willing to stay up late.
How to stream Browns vs. Seahawks
For fans who cut the cord or don't live in the area where it will be aired, there are still options. Hulu+, YouTubeTV, NFL+, and FuboTV are all possibilities and FuboTV offers a free seven-day trial. Also, check out the team's website since they have the mobile app as well as radio options available.
Browns vs. Seahawks odds
Betting on preseason games can be tough since it's mostly backups, third-stringers, and beyond taking the snaps. For those who like living dangerously, FanDuel has the Browns as 1.5-point favorites over Seattle. The moneyline for Cleveland sits at -120 and +100 for the Seahawks. The over/under is set at 36.5 points.