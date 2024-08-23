3 Browns draft picks who may be playing their last game with Cleveland vs. Seattle
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns preseason finale will take place on Saturday, April 24 in Seattle as they face the Seahawks. It will be a late game for the Browns with the kickoff being at 10:00 p.m. EST time, which is 7:00 p.m. for those on the West Coast.
For the faithful fans who stay up and watch, they can expect to see some of the starters in the game, although the status of Deshaun Watson is suddenly up in the air.
Once the starters are done, the Browns will turn to their bench and several players fighting for a roster spot will hit the field. Many of them will sadly be suiting up for the final time in the orange and brown including these three players who were originally drafted by Cleveland.
3. Mike Woods II, WR
A sixth-round pick in 2022 out of Oklahoma, Mike Woods II has been an impressive receiver whenever he's on the field. He initially made the roster as a rookie but had just five receptions for 45 yards. Then in year two, he ruptured his Achilles while working out causing him to miss the entire season. Later, it was discovered he was also suspended for six games due to a violation of the league's personal conduct policy.
Woods has two catches for 22 yards so far this preseason and he continues to be a clean route runner with a wide catch radius. The problem is that he's buried on a deep roster which means this could be his last chance with Cleveland.
2. Isaiah McGuire, EDGE
Another victim of the depth chart, Isaiah McGuire was an impressive pass rusher at Missouri who was taken at No. 126 overall in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. As a rookie, the 6-foot-4, 268-pounder played in four games with one start. He finished with six tackles and a sack with three quarterback pressures.
He still has the talent to make the team but has been overshadowed by Isaiah Thomas this preseason. Throw in Ogbo Okoronkwo and Alex Smith and there might not be enough room for McGuire behind starters Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith. If that's the case, it's hard to see him surviving waivers.
1. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
When Cleveland signed Tyler Huntley this offseason, it raised a lot of eyebrows. The initial concern was that Deshaun Watson might not be fully healthy but in all honesty, general manager Andrew Berry just saw a player he liked and brought him in.
Adding Huntley gave the Browns one of the more impressive quarterback rooms in the NFL with Watson, Jameis Winston, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson already on the roster. Naturally, that will lead to teams in need of QB help reaching out.
Due to this, DTR has been the subject of trade rumors as of late, with reports saying the Browns have spoken with more than one team regarding his availability. There's no guarantee they'll make a move but if they feel good about Huntley as the QB3, they might be willing to take an offer if it's good enough. And if Thompson-Robinson continues to play at the high level we've seen from him, that might be the case.