Browns 53-man roster prediction Preseason Week 3: Tough decisions all around
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns have one final preseason game left to play and they will then turn their attention to the regular season.
Before taking the field in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, the Browns have to figure out who makes their 53-man roster. With a depth chart full of talent, there will be some tough cuts to make. Let's dive in and see how things might work out.
Quarterback (3):
Deshaun Watson
Jameis Winston
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Tyler Huntley is one of the best QB4s on ay roster and the Browns might be able to trade him before cutdowns. Either way, this trio is set.
Running Back (4):
Jerome Ford
D'Onta Foreman
Nyheim Hines
Nick Chubb
Maybe it's wishful thinking but Nick Chubb escapes the PUP. He's still not likely to play against Dallas in Week 1 but could be back after a few games. Until then, they keep Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman as the primary backs with Nyheim Hines serving as a returner and third-down back.
Wide Receiver (6):
Amari Cooper
Jerry Jeudy
Elijah Moore
Cedric Tillman
David Bell
Jamari Thrash
Cleveland goes with six deep here. David Bell has simply been too reliable to release and rookie Jamari Thrash has put together a successful camp and preseason.
Tight End (3):
David Njoku
Jordan Akins
Giovanni Ricci
It's really hard to leave Zaire Mitchell-Paden off this list and if the Browns go four-deep at tight end, that spot is his. But keeping him would mean going short at more important positions, making this one of the many tough decisions Andre Berry and Kevin Stefanski will have to make.
Offensive Line (9):
Jedrick Wills, Jr.
Joel Bitonio
Ethan Pocic
Wyatt Teller
Jack Conklin
Germain Ifedi
Dawand Jones
Zak Zinter
Nick Harris
This might be presumptuous since some of their offensive linemen are still dinged up but we go with nine and have to say goodbye to Michael Dunn and Javion Cohen. They're both solid players but Cohen might be retained on the practice squad.
Defensive Line (9):
Myles Garrett
Dalvin Tomlinson
Shelby Harris
Za'Darius Smith
Alex Wright
Ogbo Okoronkwo
Maurice Hurst, Jr.
Quinton Jefferson
Mike Hall, Jr. (Unless suspended)
It doesn't seem as though the league is moving quickly with Michael Hall, Jr., and the Browns let him play last week after he was arrested just days prior. If he is suspended, look for Siaki Ika to get one final chance. If not, this could be the end of the line for the struggling nose tackle.
Linebacker (6):
Jordan Hicks
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Devin Bush
Tony Fields II
Nathaniel Watson
Mohamoud Diabate
It's tempting to go five here and if the Browns are too concerned about their OL health, this could be a position where they go thin. But then the question comes down to who gets exposed to waivers. There's no guarantee Nathaniel Watson or Mohamoud Diabate won't get snatched up.
Cornerback (6):
Denzel Ward
Martin Emerson, Jr.
Greg Newsome II
Cameron Mitchell
Tony Brown
Myles Harden
Myles Harden forces his way onto the roster which is bad news for Justin Hardee. Tony Brown beats him out as their special teams ace, and he's been decent in coverage this preseason. Greg Newsome II started working his way back after being hurt and Denzel Ward is in concussion protocol. However, both should be ready by Week 1.
Safety (4):
Grant Delpit
Juan Thornhill
Rodney McLeod
Ronnie Hickman
D'Anthony Bell (PUP)
For now, the Browns go thin at safety with D'Anthony Bell on the PUP. They can call someone up from the practice squad and have had several young players stand out as options. Once Bell is back, they'll have to shuffle the deck a little.
Specialists (3):
Dustin Hopkins, K
Corey Bojorquez, P
Charley Hughlett, LS
It's been fun seeing Cade York back and kicking with confidence but Dustin Hopkins is the man with the big contract and the incredible composure on the field. Corey Bojorquez is a field-position weapon and Charley Hughlett never has a bad snap.