3 Cleveland Browns on the roster bubble heading into the preseason finale
By Britt Gerken
The preseason is almost over and meaningful football is one step closer to being back. The Cleveland Browns only have one more preseason game left until they are onto their Week 1 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.
While most of the roster spots are already accounted for, there are still some open spots that players are battling for. The following players are likely on the roster bubble and need to finish the rest of the preseason strong to help earn their roster spot.
D'Onta Foreman
D'Onta Foreman's roster spot might very well hinge on the availability of Nick Chubb. During his tenure as the Browns GM, Andrew Berry has kept a maximum of three running backs every year on the week one 53 man roster, not including fullbacks.
If Berry sticks to this trend, Foreman might be on the outside looking in. The team has Jerome Ford who was able to fill in last year adequately, though not the most consistent, and also signed free agent Nyheim Hines. This doesn't include Pierre Strong, who the team traded for last year.
Foreman was one of the team's bright spots during the game against the Minnesota Vikings and it was easy to envision him being able to be a productive member of the team. He had a few quality rush attempts behind an awful offensive line and was effective catching the ball out of the backfield.
If he is able to do that again this week, he might make it so the team has to keep him. It certainly doesn't hurt that running backs coach Duce Staley loved having Foreman on his team in the past either.
Javion Cohen
Javion Cohen is having a great preseason. He has been named as a starter for each of the first two preseason games. While the overall play from the offensive line has not been great, Cohen has at least been a solid player.
Cohen has already been tabbed by some to be able to make the opening week roster. However, after going undrafted in this year's NFL Draft there is no guarantee that he will make the final roster.
It's hard to get a good read on how many offensive lineman Berry will keep on the initial 53. Over his time with the team he has two seasons keeping 9 and two seasons keeping 10. Obviously keeping 10 lineman would favor Cohen making the team.
One factor that might impact Cohen's likelihood of making the team is the new NFL kickoff format. Berry might make some changes to his overall roster construction based off of the needs of special team's coordinator Bubba Ventrone.
If Cohen has another great week of practice and performs well in the game though, he'll certainly make it hard for the Browns to move on from him. The Browns might benefit in the future from keeping him this year as he could slide in for either Joel Bitonio or Wyatt Teller when they are no longer on the team.
Myles Harden
Myles Harden is another player who has had a mostly positive training camp. He's been able to show off his ball skills and his willingness to be a tackler. Harden was the one in coverage on the Vikings 71 yard touchdown pass, as Harden was unable to successfully undercut the throw.
Harden has shown promise and he might be able to develop into a serviceable nickel. The team already has Cam Mitchell on the team, but the committee of those two might allow the team to feel comfortable moving on from Greg Newsome in the near future.
Berry has shown that he likes to keep a minimum of 10 defensive backs on the initial roster, one year keeping 11. This is positive news for Harden and increases his chances. However, the team also signed Tony Brown II this offseason who is highly effective on special teams. This might force Berry to make a hard choice between the two players.
Harden needs to do everything that he can to show the Browns that he can help on special teams and that he can be the future of the nickel during the rest of the preseason to help make the team. Otherwise the team might have to cut him and hope that he makes it onto their practie squad.
