Instant reactions: Browns offensive line underwhelms in loss to Vikings
By Randy Gurzi
Thankfully, the starting offensive linemen weren't on the field this Saturday for the Cleveland Browns. If that were the case, there would be cause for alarm.
The backup linemen struggled throughout their 27-12 loss as they couldn't get a push in the run game or provide a decent pocket for the quarterbacks.
Cleveland managed just 53 yards on 22 carries. D'Onta Foreman did record a touchdown but outside of that, there wasn't much to get excited about in the run game - their longest run was just eight yards which came from Tyler Huntley.
Huntley had 16 yards on three rushes and had to use his athleticism often to escape pressure. The same was true for Dorian Thompson-Robinson although he was nearly sacked for a safety. They each had to hurry several throws, which aided the Minnesota defense as they had three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
Defensively, they struggled to stop the run, giving up 116 yards on 25 attempts. That was an issue in Week 1 of the preseason as well with the Green Bay Packers managing 155 yards and a touchdown on 34 rushing attempts.
Minnesota's quarterbacks had a decent night as well, finishing with 190 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 completions.
Browns pass rush showed up
As bad as the run defense was, Cleveland was able to generate pressure on the quarterback all day. Chris Williams led the way with two sacks, one of which resulted in a safety. Fellow defensive linemen Jeremiah Martin and Isaiah Thomas had one each.
Even linebacker Winston Reid got in on the fun, recording a sack on a blitz.
Browns suffered more injuries
Cleveland continues to suffer injuries, and this time it was members of the offensive line who were going down. First, it was James Hudson III, who started the game at right tackle. He went down with an ankle injury in the first half. He was joined by Hakeem Adeniji, who injured his leg.
Germain Ifedi joined his fellow lineman as well with a hand injury.
Tight ends Giovanni Ricci (knee) and Zaire Mitchell-Paden were also injured in the game. Thankfully, Mitchell-Paden's didn't seem serious.
Up next
The final week of the preseason is next for the Browns. They travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks for a late contest (10:00 pm EST) next Saturday.