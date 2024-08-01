D'Onta Foreman carted off Browns practice field in scary situation
By Mike Luciano
The Cleveland Browns signed running back D'Onta Foreman away from the Chicago Bears with the thought of building the best backfield in the game. With Nick Chubb working his way back from an injury, Foreman will provide extra stability as the Browns try to stay hot on the offensive side of the ball.
Just a few days before the Browns are to begin their preseason schedule against the Green Bay Packers, Foreman unfortunately suffered an injury so severe that he needed to be removed from practice in an ambulance as soon as the injury happened.
In training camp, Foreman suffered a very scary injury that could place doubt on his overall status for the upcoming season. Working on a special teams punt drill, Foreman crumbled to the ground.
Foreman was immobilized, put on a board, and placed into an ambulance before being taken away from Browns practice. This is a scary situation for all involved.
The Browns have released a statement on Foreman, saying he "sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain." Foreman reportedly has movement in all of his extremities, which is reassuring to hear whenever a neck or head injury is brought up.
After struggling with the Texans early in his career, Foreman has come alive in stops with the Titans, Panthers, and Bears. In the last two years with Carolina and Chicago, Foreman has run for over 1,300 yards and found the end zone on the ground nine times.
Health has been a struggle Foreman has worked to overcome throughout his professional career. His time with Houston was muddled by an Achilles injury very early on, and his brief cameo with the Colts came to an end thanks to a torn bicep. He has been healthy for the last few years, making this even more crushing for him personally.
Anything related to football is completely secondary whenever a player is taken off the field in an ambulance like this. All fans can do is send positive energy his way and hope for a very speedy recovery.