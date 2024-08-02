Javion Cohen tabbed Browns UDFA with best chance to make the roster
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns offensive line might have concerns at tackle but their interior is among the best in the NFL. Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller have become one of the best guard combos in the league and Ethan Pocic proved to be a hidden gem when signed as a free agent in 2022.
Behind them, they have more depth than ever after selecting Zak Zinter in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He joins Michael Dunn, who has always delivered when called upon, and Luke Wypler who has the makings of a future starter at center.
Despite their depth, Javion Cohen is seen as someone who can threaten to make the roster. He was even tabbed by Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report as the UDFA with the best chance of securing a spot in Cleveland.
"Cohen doesn't have the easiest path to a roster spot, especially after the Browns drafted fellow guard Zak Zinter with a third-round pick, but he has some tools to impress the coaching staff in training camp." — Ballentine, Bleacher Report
It won't be hard for Cohen to impress this staff. They've had their eyes on him throughout the draft process, starting with a formal meeting at the NFL Combine. From there, they continued to stay in touch and eventually signed him as an undrafted free agent.
After beginning his collegiate career at Alabama, Cohen transferred to Miami in 2023. He played at a higher weight with the Hurricanes and arrived in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine at 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds. Scouting reports suggested if he could get his weight down slightly, there would be an improvement in his play.
Cleveland has shown an ability to develop young linemen but they've also had Bill Callahan as the O-line coach. With him in Tennessee now, the Browns turn to Andy Dickerson to see if he can help Cohen reach the next level.