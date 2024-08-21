Cleveland Browns quarterback named as potential trade piece
By Randy Gurzi
According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Cleveland Browns are reportedly open to trading one of their backup quarterbacks. He even states they've had discussions with "multiple teams" regarding second-year signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
He speculates that they may try and land a new offensive tackle, which is a major need. That was true even before Hakeem Adeniji was injured.
Cleveland already had health concerns with Jedrick Wills, Jr. and Jack Conklin returning from knee surgery last season. That's before even getting into the issues Wills has had with effort an consistency.
Even with these concerns, the Browns decided not to use a draft pick on a tackle, in one of the deepest classes in recent memory. That decision could lead to them trading away a promising young player in DTR.
Browns QB room is deep enough to make a move
While it would be upsetting to see Thompson-Robinson traded away, it's understandable why Cleveland would be willing to make the move.
As a rookie, DTR started two games and was 1-1. He completed just 53.6 percent of his attempts and had one touchdown against four picks. However, he was coming into his own and even led them to a last-second win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in his second start.
This preseason, he picked up where he left off but the Browns have plenty of depth still. Jameis Winston is the clear No. 2 option behind Deshaun Watson and Tyler Huntley is a former Pro Bowler with a playoff start under his belt.