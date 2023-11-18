Browns vs. Steelers odds and prediction for Week 11
The Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Here's a look at who is favored as well as a final score prediction.
By Randy Gurzi
It's the second re-match in a row for the Cleveland Browns as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 following a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. That win was sweet revenge for Cleveland since they had already lost once to the Ravens, back in Week 4. Now, they look to hand Pittsburgh a loss after they knocked the Browns off in Week 2.
That was the same game when Cleveland lost Nick Chubb for the season. He took a shot to the knee from Minkah Fitzpatrick which led to a torn ACL and MCL. Now, they'll also be without Deshaun Watson who was great in Week 10 but then found his campaign over when a broken bone in his shoulder was discovered.
With Watson out, the Browns will turn to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He will replace P.J. Walker, who struggled in his appearances in relief of Watson. DTR also had a game to forget in his lone start, which was against Baltimore. Naturally, this has Cleveland coming into Week 11 as underdogs. Let's check how big the spread is while also predicting a final score.
Cleveland Browns vs. Steelers odds Week 11
Pittsburgh comes in with a spread of -1.5, which feels low considering the fact that Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the starter. However, Pittsburgh does play in one close game after another, so it makes sense. The moneyline in this one is -122 for the Browns and +104 for the Steelers with an over/under of 32.5.
Cleveland Browns vs. Steelers prediction Week 11
This is going to be a close game regardless of who is starting for Cleveland. Pittsburgh doesn't have a great roster but they're disciplined and that's how they find ways to win when the score is tight. With Cleveland being at home, they have a slight advantage and use that to secure another win thanks to a last-second kick from Dustin Hopkins.