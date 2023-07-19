Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper cracks Madden 24 top 10
Amari Cooper doesn't always get the praise he deserves but the Cleveland Browns wideout cracked the top 10 receiver list in Madden 24
By Randy Gurzi
Madden 24 is nearing its release on August 15, which means they're starting to build up the hype. Their way of doing so is by slowly releasing all the player ratings and the Cleveland Browns have already seen a couple of stars get some high ratings.
Myles Garrett was naturally the highest-rated player on the team with a 98 overall. That also tied him with Nick Bosa as the No. 1 overall edge rusher. But he wasn't the only player to rank high at his position.
Amari Cooper, who never seems to get the praise he deserves from fans, landed in the top 10. Rounding out the list, Cooper comes into the game with a 91 overall.
Cooper came in behind Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders by one point and is tied with A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles. There could be some debate about the order and putting McLaurin ahead of Cooper feels like a bit of a stretch.
Browns have a No. 1 WR, even if no one wants to admit it
During the offseason, Cleveland fans were adamant that Cooper was a No. 2 and the Browns should do all they could to get DeAndre Hopkins. What they failed to see is that Cooper is already a No. 1 wideout and even the rating gurus at Madden had just two points separating the two players.
This is why Cleveland felt comfortable going into the season with Cooper as their go-to guy followed by Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones who both earned a 79. They never felt the need to drop $13 million or more on a guy who really didn't move the needle as much as his name suggested.
Cooper has 8,236 yards and 55 touchdowns in eight seasons. He's topped 1,000 yards six times and had 1,160 on 78 receptions with nine touchdowns last year.