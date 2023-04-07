Cam Newton lists the Cleveland Browns as a team he would play for
Cam Newton was out of the league in 2022 but he still believes he can contribute to an NFL team. He does at least understand that he's not likely to be a starter (although he said there aren't 32 guys better than him) and because of this, he listed 10 quarterbacks he would be willing to sit behind and Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns made the cut.
Not only did Watson make the cut, but the Browns quarterback was No. 1 on his list. Newton mentioned that Watson was on his 7-on-7 All-Star Team, and the friendship factor seemed to weigh in heavily with every player he mentioned.
Still speaking on Watson, he said he respects him as a player and person, adding that the personal "turmoil" is behind him.
From there, he went with Lamar Jackson — wherever he decides to go — as the Baltimore Ravens are currently at an impasse with the former NFL MVP.
Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, and Malik Willis of the Tennessee Titans were next. The Willis one seemed odd since he's not a starter and was even beaten out by Josh Dobbs, who currently backs up Watson, to end the 2022 season.
Newton then seemed to back track some, saying there were three rookie quarterbacks he would groom, which sounds like he would think he can start as they prepare for their NFL future. Those players were C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, and Anthony Richardson.
The final four were Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, Josh Allen of the Bills, Aaron Rodgers of either the Packers or Jets, and Sam Howell from Washington who might not be able to stay on the field with Jacoby Brissett behind him.
In the end, it seemed like Newton just named all the quarterbacks he likes while saying he wants a job. But don't expect the Browns to be calling anytime soon.