Cameron Heyward starts, ends rumor he could join Browns one day
By Randy Gurzi
On Father's Day, one of the Cleveland Browns biggest rivals took to Twitter to shut down any rumor that he could one day head to Cleveland.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward shared a tweet on Father's Day saying he wants to spend his whole career in Pittsburgh. One fan then said "they" tried to link him to the Browns which Heyward shrugged off with a "Nah, I'm good GIF."
That's fine if Heyward wants to stay with the Steelers, but his tweet comes across as if this rumor came from nowhere. That makes no sense considering there was no infamous "they" who tried to say Heyward would go to Cleveland. It was Heyward himself who said it.
Heyward is entering the final year of his contract with Pittsburgh and discussed the possibility that he could play somewhere else. He started out saying it could be fun to end his career elsewhere then brought up Cleveland due to family connections.
"I still have family in Cleveland ... my wife is from Cleveland. We will see. I am not trying to think about all that right now," Heyward said via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.
That might make sense for Heyward, but it's unlikely the Browns chase him in 2025 should he hit the open market. While Heyward has been a great player in his career, he's already 35 years old as he enters the final year of his deal.
Cleveland has one of the best defenses in the NFL and that includes several defensive ends who will be under contract in 2025 — Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and Alex Wright. Looking at that depth, maybe it's the Browns who should be saying, "Nah, I'm good."