Can UDFA Linebacker Charlie Thomas III secure a Browns roster spot?
Linebacker Charlie Thomas had an impressive career at Georgia Tech but went undrafted this spring, signing with the Cleveland Browns.
Thomas played 56 games over five seasons with the Yellow Jackets, being named a 2021 All-ACC Honorable Mention, 2022 Third Team All-ACC, and 2022 Second Team All-ACC (Associated Press). He had a career-high 112 tackles his senior year, which placed him #28 on ESPN’s tackle leaders.
While Thomas is listed as an ‘undersized’ linebacker at 6-3 - 216 pounds, nine linebackers were selected in the draft under 230 pounds. Marte Mapu was taken 76th overall by the Patriots and is listed at 6-3 - 217 pounds.
Following the draft, 18 LB/OLB under 230 pounds and six under 220 pounds were signed to teams as Undrafted Free Agents,
In 2022, six linebackers under 230 pounds were taken in the draft, but none under 220 pounds. Following the 2022 draft, 21 LB/OLB under 230 pounds and two under 220 pounds were signed.
So how do Charlie Thomas' numbers compare to other 2023 linebackers taken in the first and second rounds?
Charlie Thomas- Georgia Tech - UDFA - Cleveland Browns
- 56 Games
- 313 Total Tackles (188 Solo - 125 Assisted - 37 For Loss)
- 10 Sacks
- 4 Interceptions
- 7 Forced Fumbles
- 6 Fumble Recoveries
Jack Campbell - Iowa - 1 Rd 18th Pick - Detroit Lions
- 43 Games
- 305 Total Tackles (140 Solo - 165 Assisted - 13.5 For Loss)
- 3 Sacks
- 5 Interceptions
- 3 Forced Fumbles
- 3 Fumble Recoveries
Nolan Smith - Georgia - Rd. 1 30th Pick - Philadelphia Eagles
- 46 Games
- 114 Total Tackles (66 Solo - 48 Assisted - 21 For Loss)
- 11.5 Sacks
- 1 Interception
- 3 Forced Fumbles
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Derick Hall - Auburn - Rd. 2 37th Pick - Seattle Seahawks
- 47 Games
- 146 Total Tackles (99 Solo - 47 Assisted - 29.5 For Loss)
- 19.5 Sacks
- 1 Interception
- 5 Forced Fumbles
- 1 Fumble Recovery
BJ Ojulari - LSU - Rd. 2 41st Pick - Arizona Cardinals
- 34 Games
- 129 Total Tackles (79 Solo - 50 Assisted - 25 For Loss)
- 16.5 Sacks
- 2 Forced Fumbles
- 2 Fumble Recoveries
Tuli Tuipulotu - USC - Rd.2 54th Pick - Los Angeles Chargers
- 31 Games
- 116 Total Tackles (67 Solo - 49 Assisted - 32 For Loss)
- 21 Sacks
- 4 Forced Fumbles
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Charlie Thomas certainly has the talent and height to stay on the roster, and it would all come down to training camp results and putting on about 10 pounds of healthy weight before the season begins.