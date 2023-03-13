Cleveland Browns 2023 free agency primer: Main targets, internal free agents
Cleveland Browns top outside free agent targets
Once again, Andrew Berry is expected to be aggressive in the offseason as he aims to turn the Browns into a contending franchise. And with the current holes on this roster, he's going to need to be aggressive.
Right now, the Browns top needs are as follows:
Wide Receiver
Defensive Tackle
Defensive End
Safety
Linebacker
Tight End
It might not be commonplace to see wide receiver listed as the top need but it is. Yes, they have Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones but that doesn't mean they're set at the position. Behind those two, the options are less than ideal and if we're being honest, DPJ is far from consistent enough to be penciled in as WR2 once again without contest.
Outside of that, the offense is solid but could look for a TE3 or even someobe to compete with Harrison Bryant for the second spot.
Defensively, there are holes everywhere. This roster quickly went from one that was seen as a potential top-five unit to one of the worst in the league. We were all guilty of over-rating many of the starters but there were some serious underpeformers as well. That includes Jadeveon Clowney, Taven Bryan, and Chase Winovich who are likely all gone. There was also John Johnson III, who has been released.
Cleveland Browns top free agent targets
There have been several names linked to the Browns and to highlight how big of a need wideout is, this has been the top position they're said to be targeting. Here's a quick look at who they are said to be eyeing on both sides of the ball.
Offensive targets
Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants
Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
D.J. Chark, WR, Detroit Lions
Odell Beckham, Jr., WR, Los Angeles Rams
Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Hayden Hurst, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Foster Moreau, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
Trade Targets
Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets
Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
Defensive targets
Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Minnesota Vikings
Sheldon Rankins, DT, New York Jets
Javon Hargrave, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
Poona Ford, DT, Seattle Seahawks
Bobby Okereke, LB, Indianapolis Colts
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys
Jessie Bates, S, Cincinnati Bengals
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S, Philadelphia Eagles
Chances are high they won't be able to land the high-priced targets such as Jessie Bates or Javon Hargrave but don't be surprised to see a couple of these potential starters land in Cleveland. Also, continue to keep an eye on Elijah Moore. He fills every need they have for a wide receiver and could be a draft-day trade if they strike out in free agency.