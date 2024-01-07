Cleveland Browns 2024 playoff schedule: Game days, start times, opponents
• Browns are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020
• Cleveland earned the No. 5 seed
• Here's a running update of everything to know
By Randy Gurzi
No one ever thought this would be said but Joe Flacco is about to lead the Cleveland Browns into the NFL Playoffs. Cleveland has overcome one injury after another and they won four in a row with Flacco under center. The former divisional rival has become a folk hero and gives them hope as a Wild Card entrant.
The adversity started back in Week 2 when Nick Chubb was lost for the year and continued from there. Deshaun Watson suffered a shoulder injury in Week. He originally returned before hitting the IR after just six starts. They went through Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker before turning to Flacco.
For good measure, they had a fifth starter in Week 18 with Jeff Driskel under center. At 11-5, they're ready to roll after giving the majority of their starters a week off. So let's dive in and see what they're about to face.
What seed are the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs?
With 11 wins, the Browns locked up the fifth seed in the AFC. They're in a tough division with no team finishing with a losing record. The winner of the AFC North was the Baltimore Ravens, who also have the No. 1 seed. Also making it is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who snuck in as well.
Who will the Browns play in the playoffs?
The Browns learned on Sunday they will face the Houston Texans in the first round of the NFL Playoffs. As the 5-seed, they knew going into the weekend it would be the winner of the AFC South they would face since the winner would be the No. 4 seed. But there were three teams in the mix.
Houston was able to lock up their spot with a win over the Indianapolis Colts, ending their hopes. The Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Tennessee Titans, which knocked them out as well. That left Houston, who will host the Browns in the Wild Card Round.
Browns NFL playoff dates, times, TV channel
Note: This will be updated as each round arrives and the Browns are still alive.
2024 NFL Wild Card Round dates, times, and scores
Saturday, January 13th
- Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns - 4:30 pm ET on NBC
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins- 8:15 pm ET on Peacock
Sunday, January 14th
- Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 1 pm ET
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers - 4:30 pm ET
- Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams - 8:15 pm ET
Monday, January 15th
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 8:15pm ET on ABC/ESPN
2024 NFL Divisional Round dates and times
- Saturday, Jan. 20: TBD
- Sunday, Jan. 21: TBD
2024 Conference Championship Game dates and times
- AFC Championship Game - Sunday, Jan. 28: TBD
- NFC Championship Game - Sunday, Jan. 28: TBD
Browns vs. Texans how to watch
- Date: TBD
- Game Time: TBD
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TBD
- Cleveland Browns Record: 11-5
- Houston Texans Record: 10-7