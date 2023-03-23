Cleveland Browns 3 biggest needs in 2023 after another busy day of moves
The Cleveland Browns continue to be busy this offseason and this week has been no different. The team started this week by bringing back Josh Dobbs as the backup quarterback and finished Wednesday by re-signing Anthony Walker and trading for Elijah Moore.
It’s hard to call these three moves equally important, but all make a ton of sense and really get this roster closer to being ready for the 2023 season. Moore will be a great addition to this wide receiver room where depth was needed, and getting Walker back gives this locker room its voice.
This roster is getting closer and closer to being ready for the 2023 season, but there are still a few holes. Let’s look at the three biggest needs after this busy week of Andrew Berry moves.
Cleveland Browns biggest need No. 3 – Running Back
With D’Ernest Johnson finding a new home in Jacksonville and Kareem Hunt appearing like he will move on as well; the Cleveland Browns will need to find another running back. Nick Chubb will undoubtedly carry the load and Jerome Ford showed some promise in 2022 in the preseason, but a pass catcher out of the backfield would be a great addition.
One thing to remember is Demetric Felton does still exist. After being moved to more of a wide receiver role last year, Kevin Stefanski could put him in the backfield again and solve this issue.
Either way I don’t think the Browns are done at running back. If they move Felton back to running back, I expect them to use a late-round pick on a back in the draft. If they part ways with Felton (which seems likely), I wouldn’t be shocked to see them bring in a scat-back via free agency.
This isn’t a glaring hole on the roster, but certainly something Berry will likely address.