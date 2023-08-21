Cleveland Browns 3 biggest training camp surprises in 2023
• Browns will have a tough decision at WR
• An undrafted LB is making some noise
• DTR wasn't supposed to be this good this fast
By Randy Gurzi
2. Austin Watkins, Jr., Wide Receiver
In late July, the Browns made an under-the-radar signing when they brought in Austin Watkins, Jr. A former UAB star, Watkins had 1,642 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons but went undrafted in 2021.
He then spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers but never made the active roster. From there, he headed to the CFL for a season and then finally the USFL. Once there, he became a standout for the Birmingham Stallions, which led to his opportunity in Cleveland.
So far, Watkins has made the most of this chance.
He's been making one highlight-reel catch after another in just about every practice. He even pulled down a one-hander against the Eagles during their joint sessions that made the rounds on social media.
If that wasn't enough, he's also been electric during game days. He had 35 yards and a touchdown against the Jets followed by 71 yards against the Commanders. Watkins then had his best game yet with seven receptions for 139 yards and another touchdown against Philly.
Watkins plays a crowded position with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and possibly David Bell ahead of him. It's still going to be a tough decision for the Browns but he's done too much to think he won't be claimed if released.