Cleveland Browns 3 Duds (and 2 studs) in upsetting Week 4 loss to Ravens
• Jerome Ford hasn't been ideal as RB1
• DTR struggled in his first start for the Cleveland Browns
• Maybe we should stop running with Moore?
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland Browns Stud: David Njoku, TE
Deshaun Watson wasn't the only player who entered the weekend as questionable. Tight end David Njoku joined him following a freak accident at home when he burnt his hands, arms, and face while lighting a fire pit in his backyard.
Njoku ended up having some fun with it, showing up to the stadium in a mask and then warming up with another. That was a sign he would suit up and that's what happened. It was also huge for rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was making his first career start.
In the first half, Njoku proved to be a security blanket for Thompson-Robinson, hauling in all three of his targets for 27 yards. Each of those receptions came on third down and two moved the chains for the Cleveland offense.
His first catch of the second half was good for nine yards but it also helped move them out of a dangerous spot. On first-and-12 (thanks to a Jedrick Wills penalty), the Browns were on their own two-yard line but Njoku found a soft spot in the defense and hauled in a nine-yard pass which set them up with a second-and-three.
The veteran tight end finished with a team-high six receptions for 46 yards. He was a solid security blanket for DTR but sadly, that wasn't enough to carry them to a win.